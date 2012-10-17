Google Is Planning A $99 Tablet For The Holidays

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google has one more trick up its sleeve this year, too.It is working on a $99 Nexus tablet according to Asian supply chain sources, DigiTimes reports.



The $99 tablet is supposed to come out sometime this quarter. Here are the details on it:

The US$99 Nexus tablet is equipped with an ARM-architecture single-core processor 8950 developed by China-based WonderMedia Technologies, and a HUVA TN panel made by Taiwan-based HannStar Display, the sources said. The tablet will be produced by Taiwan-based Quanta Computer.

Google is trying to take the low end of the tablet computing market away from Amazon. (Apple and Microsoft, meanwhile, are fighting for the high-end.)

Apple is expected to announce a more affordable iPad Mini next week, but it won’t be $99. It’s likely to cost $200-$300.

If Google does launch a $99 tablet it could be part of its strategy to expand its “Nexus” line. It is reportedly going to release multiple Nexus phones, as well as Nexus tablets, and sell them all through its online Google Play store.

