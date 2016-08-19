Google is opening a physical YouTube store in London

Google is set to open a physical YouTube store in London where popular YouTubers will be able to sell their merchandise to members of the public.

The “Creator Store”, due to open within the next four weeks, will be part of the new YouTube Space, which launched this week on the ground floor of Google’s 11 storey office in King’s Cross.

The store will sell t-shirts, books, mugs, photo frames, and other items that have been dreamt up by designers and branding teams working with some of the most popular creators on YouTube.

It will also be used for book signings and product releases.

Darlington Howard, a YouTube senior programme strategist at Google, told Business Insider that all profits from the store will go to the creators.

The YouTube Space also contains three studios for popular YouTubers to use, as well as a barista bar and a community area that can be accessed by the public.

The space is designed to help YouTubers improve the quality of their videos, be it by offering them access to workshops or giving them access to equipment they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get their hands on.

