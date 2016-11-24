Google is opening a 'Campus' in Berlin

Google The launch of Campus Berlin.

Google is opening a new space in Berlin for tech entrepreneurs, according to a company blog post.

The “Campus Berlin” tech hub will be based in Kreuzberg — a trendy neighbourhood in Berlin that’s home to a number of tech startups. It will open in Autumn 2017.

The search giant said Berlin’s startup scene has grown rapidly over the last five years to become one of Europe’s leading ecosystems.

“We are firmly convinced that the future holds more growth potential for entrepreneurs and we want to contribute our part,” said Mary Grove, director of Google for Entrepreneurs and Campus, in the post. “Our goal for Campus Berlin is to support the existing startup ecosystem even more and to promote entrepreneurship.”

A number of UK tech startups have relocated to the relatively cheap city as a result of Brexit, which could inhibit their ability to access the 500 million people in the European market and make it difficult for them to hire, The Financial Times reports.

Grove added that there will be an emphasis on providing entrepreneurs with “practical knowledge” in areas like product management and design. Campus Berlin will also run established Campus programs like “Campus for Mums” and “Founders over 50” in a bid to increase diversity in the Berlin tech ecosystem.

Google already has six Campus buildings in cities around the world, with the others in London, Tel Aviv, Seoul, Warsaw, Sao Paulo, and Madrid.

In Berlin, Google will be competing with startup space providers like Factory and WeWork which also offer desk space to entrepreneurs.

The Campus spaces are designed to help entrepreneurs to form and build their businesses alongside other founders that are doing the same thing. Google claims that startups in its Campuses have raised €260 million (£220 million) and created more than 4,600 new jobs.

“We ourselves began in a garage nearly two decades ago and today we celebrate our entrepreneurial roots,” Google writes on the Campus website. “Google for Entrepreneurs partners with startup communities and builds Campuses where entrepreneurs can learn, connect, and create companies that will change the world.

“Since 2011, we’ve launched Campuses and formed partnerships that support entrepreneurs across 125 countries.”

NOW WATCH: What those tiny rivets on your jeans are for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.