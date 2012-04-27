Google Is On The Cusp Of Losing Control Of Android

Photo: YouTube

Last night Samsung become the world’s largest phone maker, and likely the world’s number one smartphone seller.Analysts estimate Samsung shipped 44 million smartphones last quarter. Apple sold ~32 million iPhones to customers. We don’t know how many smartphones Samsung actually sold versus just shipped to retailers.



Regardless, it’s a close race between the two companies.

Since Samsung sells Android-based smartphones, this much be good news for Google, right? Um, no.

As Henry Blodget points out, Samsung is just gathering more and more power within the Android ecosystem. It is basically the only company making money on Android right now, and it is running away with the market.

As Samsung becomes more and more powerful, Google’s version of Android is in greater risk.

As we pointed out yesterday, Amazon is proving that you don’t need Google to build a successful Android product.

If Samsung is paying attention, it will follow the Amazon model.

Samsung no longer needs Google. It can build its own version of Android, just like Amazon, and have complete control over the operating system. This way it wouldn’t have to deal with Google and its onerous terms.

We don’t know if Samsung will “fork” Android, but it would be a smart thing to do. Google is about to own Motorola. If you were Samsung, would you trust that Google isn’t going to work closely with Motorola to build the best possible Android experience and screw you over? No way.

So, while Samsung still has dominance over the Android ecosystem, it better figure out a way to take total control of its platform and push Google aside.

If Google doesn’t like it, Samsung can tell Google to take a hike.

