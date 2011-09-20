Google Is On A Spending Spree To Boost Its Groupon-Killer

Google wasn’t able to close a deal for Groupon, so it went and built its own competitor, Google Offers, instead.

Now, it’s on a spending spree to make that product better.

The latest is DailyDeal, a German Groupon clone that Google acquired this morning. The site, which operates in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, sold more than 250,000 coupons in the first quarter of 2011 and expected to have sales of between 30 and 40 million Euro this year.

German newspaper FAZ put the purchase price at between $150 million and $200 million — quite a bit more than it paid for its last big acquisition, Zagat. That purchase will also help Google improve Offers. Google also bought TheDealmap, a startup that aggregates a bunch of daily deals sites on a map, in August for an undisclosed amount.

Daily deals sites are undergoing a shakeout: one-third of them have shut down or been sold since the beginning of 2011 according to Yipit, which aggregates deals from them.

