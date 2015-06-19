Google is now one step closer to taking over your connected home with the launch of Nest Cam

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s IoT INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

Nest announced the launch of the Nest Cam, the first new product the smart thermostat company has launched since it was acquired by Google. The Nest Cam is the result of another Google acquisition: its $US555 million purchase last year of Dropcam.

The new camera is an updated version of Dropcam’s, with improved resolution and night vision, and can be placed around the home for security monitoring. The camera will start shipping next week and will be priced at $US199.

Finding this article interesting? Thousands of professionals just like you had it in their inbox first. Stay ahead of the curve and gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest news & trends, start your day with the IoT INSIDER. Get 7-days FREE »

Along with the new camera, Nest also announced a partnership with home insurers Liberty Mutual and American Family to give customers who own Nest products up to a 5% discount on their premiums.

Nest also announced a new app that will allow Nest products to work together. For instance, if the Nest smoke alarm senses a problem, it can tell the Nest thermostat to turn off the heating system in case of carbon monoxide. Nest will be pushing software updates to its smart thermostats and smoke alarms for that integration.

Nest’s smart thermostat and security camera give it a foothold in the two smart home product categories we think will grow the fastest: smart home energy and smart home security.

Here are other stories you need to know from today’s IoT INSIDER:

CONSUMER DEMAND FOR SMART HOME PRODUCTS FALLING

FITBIT’S IPO A BIG SUCCESS

TESLA PARTNERS WITH LEADING BATTERY TECH RESEARCHER

MOBILE DATA WILL BE HEAVILY RELIANT ON WI-FI BY 2019

PLANS FOR THE APPLE WATCH 2 LEAKED

Don’t miss another day of breaking developments! Stay ahead of the curve and gain insight into the latest news & trends. Join thousands of other professionals who start the day with IoT INSIDER. Try it FREE for 7 days now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.