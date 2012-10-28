Google Is Now Doing Same-Day Shopping Delivery

Google’s Larry Page

Google has started testing a same-day delivery shopping service in San Francisco, according to the New York Times.This could be huge for Google’s mobile consumer intent targeting strategy (dominated by search, currently).



The move puts Google in direct competition with Amazon, which has a more prominent reputation among consumers for online shopping.

It also strengthens its Google Offers product, by implication (which, in turn, is a threat to Facebook Offers).

Put same day delivery in context with Google Maps, which increasingly feature Google’s Zagat shopping results … and you can see how mobile same-day shopping might suddenly become a thing for Google — and the advertisers who want to promote products in that space.

Disclosure: The author owns Google stock.

