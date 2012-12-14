Google Is Mopping The Floor With Apple This Morning

Photo: AP

Google Maps for iPhone came out last night, and the applause from around the Internet is thunderous.Some of the headlines:



NYT: Google Maps App for iPhone Goes in the Right Direction – Review

The Verge: Google Maps for iPhone is here: how data and design beat Apple

Wired: Hallelujah! Google Maps Returns to Apple’s iPhone

BetaNews: Google Maps gives iPhone much needed direction

Some of the tweets

Mat Honan: How do I uninstall Apple Maps?

Robert Stephens: Happy 40th birthday to Larry Page. I can’t help but think getting Google Maps out today was a particularly good present from engineering.

Ryan Block: Our long national nightmare is finally over. Allow Google Maps to reintroduce itself!

Ben Schaechter: Google took this opportunity to make maps go from good to great and they did a damn good job.

Erick Schonfeld: Wow, these new Google maps render supa fast. It’s like scrolling the earth.

It goes on like that.Fact is: Apple whiffed big time with its Maps, and now Google is making it pay.

It’s a big win for Google.

Owning a core software function, as Google clearly does with maps on smartphones, can be a strong defence against a competitor with a dominant platform.

It reminds us of how Google keeps trying to replace Microsoft Office, but end users still love Microsoft Excel and refuse to give it up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.