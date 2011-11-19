Google+ Is Looking More And More Like Twitter, Not Facebook

At launch, Google+ looked almost exactly like Facebook.



Now, it’s looking more and more like Twitter.

Last night, as first noticed by Ben Parr at Mashable, the company rolled out trending topics in Google+ search results. This lets you see which topics of conversation are the most popular on Google+ right now.

Trending topics are one of Twitter’s best known features, and are the basis of one of Twitter’s all-important ad products, Promoted Trends.

This isn’t the first time, either. Last month, Google+ added analytics features like Twitter is testing, and one of the core features is the ability to follow people who aren’t following you, like Twitter. (Facebook quickly responded with a “Subscribe” feature after Google+ launched.)

It’s almost like Google is just throwing every imaginable social feature at the wall and hoping that something sticks.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has repeatedly said that he’s not worried about Google+ because Google seems focused on adding features. Twitter will fight back by emphasising simplicity.

