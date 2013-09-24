It's Not Just You -- There Are Problems With Gmail Messages Coming In Late

Google is investigating some issues involving its e-mail service, Gmail.

People are having issues with receiving e-mails on time and downloading attachments, according to its Gmail service details page.

It’s been looking into the issue ever since this morning.

Update: Google is continuing to investigate reports of issues with Gmail, a Google spokesperson tells Business Insider.

You can find all of the latest information in Google’s Apps status dashboard.

