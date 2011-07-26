Google Is Looking For More Money From Small Businesses

Photo: Flickr Robert Scoble

Google has launched a program to make it easier for small business owners to buy search ads.It’s all part of the company’s ongoing effort to earn more money from local businesses, which CEO Larry Page cited as one of his priorities on the company’s last earnings call.



AdWords Express, which was tested last fall under the name Boost, offers businesses a series of simple forms to let them set up an AdWords campaign in minutes. Businesses can set a maximum budget and guide users either to their Google Places page. If they don’t have a Places page Google will set one up automatically when they buy the ad.

Page named local (along with Google+) as one of the company’s top investment areas this year. The company recently launched a daily deals service called Offers and is teaming up with Intuit for a big campaign to give small businesses free Web sites and AdWords credits.

