Google Is Looking For A 'Head Of Social'

For all of Google’s web-savvy ways, it has never successfully built or maintained a social network that matters.



Google is aware of this shortcoming. It is trying to do something about it.

Liz Gannes at GigaOm reports Google has hired an executive recruiter to find someone to be “Head of Social.” Here’s an excerpt from a recruiting letter that Liz landed:

This is a new and very strategic position, as Google knows it is late on this front and is appropriately humble about it. In Google’s view, conceptually, there are two ways to tackle social, each impacting who may be successful in this senior post: 1) building an innovative offering specifically in this area; or 2) developing the capability and integrating social into Google’s existing portfolio.

Google blew a social opportunity with Buzz. It blew a chance to build a Twitter rival when it let Dodgeball die.

But it’s not too late. If people are actually annoyed by Facebook’s latest privacy moves, Google could possibly provide a viable social networking alternative if it hired the right person.

It wouldn’t be easy, but it’s not impossible.

