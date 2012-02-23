Google Is Launching A TV Service This Year

Google has sought approval from the FCC to launch a video service over the fibre network it’s building out in Kansas City, and the service could launch in the next two months.



The Wall Street Journal uncovered the FCC filing, and cites an unnamed media executive who is involved in licensing talks with Google, who said that the service is getting close to launch.

This echoes a report from last year that Google would deliver pay TV — not just super-fast Internet access — over the Google fibre network.

The service would compete directly against cable TV providers, and would probably be similar to other IPTV services from phone companies like AT&T (U-Verse) and Verizon (FiOS).

The time frame seems a little surprising, though, given that Google just started laying fibre for the service earlier this month, and just applied to build a satellite dish array in Iowa that will receive video feeds (and other information) to deliver to Kansas City customers.

Google also has a ton of job openings for Google fibre, and those jobs will be managing the service in Kansas City, rather than building it out in new cities, a spokesperson told us.

Google has said that the Kansas City Internet service will launch by the end of 2012.

