Google Is Launching A Commenting System To Rival Facebook

Photo: Flickr / Joi

Google is about to unveil an internet commenting system that will plug into Google+, search, and other web services, reports The Next Web.You’ve likely seen Facebook’s own commenting system around the web, allowing users to leave comments on pages using their Facebook accounts. This is Google’s response, except it offers the company a couple of distinct advantages.



Comments can be indexed for search, meaning Google becomes that much more powerful of a search engine. It also keeps people more committed to their Google accounts, and as such a little closer to Google+.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.