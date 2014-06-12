Google Is In Talks To Invest In Virgin Galactic

Google is talking about a joint venture with Virgin Galactic, Marc Kleinman at Sky News reports.

Google and Virgin have been talking about some sort of deal for months, says Kleinman.

There will be two parts to it, he says:

The first will see Google inject hundreds of millions of dollars into a joint venture, with Virgin Galactic folding in the technology it has developed as part of its efforts to build the world’s first space tourism business. The second component will involve Google spending roughly $US30m (£17.8m) in return for a small stake in the Virgin Galactic holding company. The terms of the alliance have not yet been finalised and could yet be altered before a deal is struck.

The joint-venture is part of Google’s plan to provide internet access to billions of people who don’t currently have it by launching satellites into low-earth orbit. The deal will give Google access to Virgin Galactic’s satellite-launch technology, Sky News reports.

Google has been exploring a variety of things in outer space for a while now. This week it paid $US500 million for Skybox Imaging, which is a satellite company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.