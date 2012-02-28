Google Is Hiring Engineers To Test Its Self-Driving Cars

Photo: Loic le Meur via Google+, with permission

Google is hiring engineers to design and test the self-driving cars it’s been working on.Check out some of the new job listings Google has posted in the last couple weeks:



Automotive System Test Engineer. The job listing doesn’t have much detail, but requires experience in the automotive industry.

System Test Engineer, Special Projects. This is apparently all about designing safety systems. From the listing: “As a System Test Engineer, you will design and execute test plans and procedures for automotive active safety systems. You will also be responsible for performing technical performance analyses of a variety of electronic and mechanical systems under test and writing detailed test and defect reports that summarize the test results.”

Industrial Designer, Special Projects. This person will be working on automotive applications. We suppose it could mean navigation apps for Android, or something like that, but the “Special Projects” listing makes it sound like it’s part of Sergey Brin’s group. Brin is known to be overseeing the cars project. From the posting: “As an Industrial Designer focused on automotive applications, you will be working across a broad range of influence levels and within an interdisciplinary team with hardware, software, and user experience experts.”

According to LinkedIn, all the listings were posted in the last couple weeks. The top one just went live today.

Last fall, we heard that the self-driving cars team had about 50 engineers and was working with major car companies. French entrepreneur Loic Le Meur spotted one driving on a local Bay Area highway last week.

Google has also posted a couple job listings for “augmented reality” experts, and Wired speculates those jobs are for the glasses it’s building.

