Google Is Hiring A Mortgage-Backed Securities Analyst

Are you an out-of-work MBS analyst? Your next job may be at… Google (GOOG)!?



A tipster points us to this new jobs listing from the company, to work in the search giant’s Tax & Treasury division.

We wonder if Google plans to participate in P-PIP or something…

Job Description

The area: Finance, Tax and Treasury

Google’s Tax and Treasury teams consist of strong, creative performers with deep expertise in their respective fields. We contribute to our company’s growing global success by dealing with challenging issues and concepts and then applying them to rapidly evolving business models. In Treasury, we provide funding, risk management and mitigation support as well as investment oversight. The Tax group is responsible for global tax planning and compliance, defending the company in tax audits, and ensuring that the company accurately reports its tax matters in public filings.

The role: Portfolio Analyst, Mortgage-Backed Securities

Google Treasury is building a world-class global portfolio management organisation to efficiently manage and optimise the investment returns on its growing cash balances. You will provide key support to the mortgage-backed securities Portfolio Manager across all facets of the investment management process. You will also contribute to the success of the overall portfolio management team by improving and managing existing processes.

Responsibilities:

* analyse mortgage pre-payment speeds and market factors to identify investment opportunities in the MBS market, while assisting the Portfolio Manager in day-to-day portfolio management activities.

* Develop a wide range of risk and financial performance analyses, including mortgage income forecasting and sensitivity analysis and generate reports for senior management.

* Assist in the implementation and/or enhancement of portfolio management tools and systems to increase efficiency and effectiveness of managing the MBS portfolio.

* Participate in the development and execution of hedging strategies and other ad hoc projects.

* Liaise with middle office, custodian, and accounting groups to ensure correct clearing of trades, to verify accuracy of portfolio marks, and to support accounting-related issues.

Skills

* BA/BS degree preferred in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering.

* CFA preferred or on track to earning the CFA designation.

* At least two years relevant experience in an investment management firm or investment bank, preferably on a MBS trading desk.

* Strong quantitative background, as well as strong analytical and financial modelling skills.

* Knowledge of Bloomberg, Yieldbook, Barclays Point, or Intex portfolio tools a plus.

