Google is helping build an Internet of Things campus

Google is helping Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh become a testing ground for Internet of Things solutions through a $US500,000 grant and access to unreleased Google IoT technologies, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. The plan is to outfit many of the campuses everyday items, ranging from coffee pots to bus stops, with wireless sensors to collect data and provide reactionary features. The university and city officials hope the technologies deployed at Carnegie Mellon will eventually be used citywide.

One of the project’s primary goals is to create a platform that solves the interoperability problem by enabling all IoT-equipped devices on campus to communicate with each other. For example, an internet connected alarm clock could talk to an internet connected coffee machine to tell it when to have coffee ready by.

The current lack of interoperability among devices is an $US8 trillion problem, according to McKinsey. McKinsey’s recent IoT economic value-add forecasts states that if the IoT interoperability problem was solved, the IoT would add $US11 trillion in 2020 to the global economy through increased efficiencies, such as savings on energy costs and infrastructure improvements. If it is not solved, McKinsey estimates the economic value of the IoT will be $US3 trillion.

