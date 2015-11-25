Google is getting ready to release a series of 'Star Wars' virtual reality 'experiences'

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opens in cinemas on December 17, but if you can’t wait that long to get your “Star Wars” fix, then Google has your back.

The search giant is teaming up with Disney to release a series of virtual reality “experiences” based on the sci-fi blockbusters series. It has been developed by Lucasfilm lab ILMxLAB, and the first instalment will be released on December 2.

You can watch it using Google Cardboard, Google’s DIY virtual reality headset made out of — you guessed it — cardboard.

In the US, you can pick up a special version of Cardboard from Verizon shops. Alternately, you can get one directly from Google or its partners. It will work on both iOS and Android.

Right now, we’re light on details about what the virtual reality “experience” will actually be about. The promotional “Star Wars” website says only that it is “a new virtual reality experience developed along with Google and Verizon. This will feature the first-of-its-kind serialized Google Cardboard Virtual Reality (VR) experience that combines a compelling story, which ties directly into the opening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with the very latest cutting-edge Virtual Reality technology.”

From the sound of it, it could be similar to an earlier tech promo Disney released — a 360-degree video of a landscape that will feature in the upcoming movies.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Immersive 360 Experience

Speed across the Jakku desert from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this immersive 360 experience created exclusively for Facebook.

The VR project is one of a number of tie-ins between Google and Disney ahead of the new movies. Google users can also choose a special theme for their apps based on either the Light or Dark Side, and easter eggs have been littered through Google’s products.

