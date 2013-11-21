Google Is Giving Tours Of Middle Earth, The Land Of Hobbits

If you enjoyed the “Lord of the Rings” then Google has something for you:

an amazing interactive mapthat let’s you wander through Middle Earth.

Middle Earth is the fictional land from the mind of J.R.R Tolkien, filled with Hobbits, elves, Wizards and all manner of magical creatures.

This map lets you click through all the important places where the action takes place (complete with music and a voiceover). You can look at things close-up, in 3D.

The map is a “Chrome experiment,” which means it’s an app built using the latest tech for mobile devices and the Web. These experiments are meant to inspire developers to create cool new visual, interactive apps that can run in a browser.

“A Journey through Middle-Earth” was created by developer North Kingdom with help from Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures.

The map is intended to be viewed on touch-enabled mobile devices, but it works really well in a browser too. We tried it in both Chrome and Firefox.

You can explore the map here and get taste of what all Web sites will one day be like.

Or, if you prefer, you can experience the Journey through this YouTube video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

