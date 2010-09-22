Google Is Frustrated Nobody Thinks About Its Display Ad Business, So It's Buying A Billboard In Times Square

Photo: AP Images

Google is building a billboard in Times Square to advertise that it is in the display ad business, the New York Times reports.Google is feeling “frustration” that it is know largely as a text ad company, so it’s trying to get the word out about its growing display business:



NYT: The Times Square billboard, which will be 35 feet wide and 13 feet tall and stand 3 feet off the ground, will show a Web page with the words “Display ads are big. They’re gonna be huge.” Below the tag line, “Watch this space,” an arrow points to an empty space where a display ad could be.

People can touch the billboard’s screen to view videos about Google’s display ad business, all in Google’s logo palette of red, yellow, blue and green. It will be erected on Broadway at 48th Street on Wednesday, near the venue for the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s digital ad conference next week.

