Google Just Announced A Partnership Between Google+ And Flipboard

Photo: Apple

Soon you’ll be able to access your Google+ stream from Flipboard.Bradley Horowitz, the VP who oversees product management for Google+, announced at Le Web in London that Google has partnered with Flipboard to add Google+ streams to the popular news reader app.



Google is opening up its Google+ API to give Flipboard users access to photos, videos, updates and more from the social network, all within the Flipboard app. So you’ll be able to read and comment on Google+ posts without having to actually visit the website.

Horowitz didn’t reveal an exact date for when users can expect to access their Google+ feed from within Flipboard’s app, but it should come in the immediate future.

Google+ was one of the last major social networks preventing its content from being accessible from Flipboard. Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr are all available within the app. As Robert Scoble points out, now that Google+ is there too, it effectively establishes Flipboard as the “king maker” for the social web.

