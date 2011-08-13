Google+ Is Expanding Throughout Google Like An Octopus

The name says it all: Google+ is eventually going to come to all parts of Google.



It started at launch, when Google+ notifications began appearing on top of Google Search and Gmail. That has been a great trick to keep people engaged.

Now, public Google+ posts will begin appearing in search results.

Here’s how it works. Say somebody in your Google+ Circles has publicly shared a link about that restaurant on Google+.

When you search for that restaurant or similar terms, you’ll see a link to that friend’s post on Google+. In other words, your search results are suddenly more personal — you won’t just see what random Yelp users and restaurant critics think but also what your friends think.

It’s exactly the kind of thing Facebook and Bing teamed up to do earlier this year.

So far, Google hasn’t started incorporating data from aggregate Google+ reviews and +1s into search results.

For instance, just because everybody is +1’ing all my articles on SAI (which of course you are), that doesn’t mean they’ll show up any higher in general search results — they’ll only appear higher for people who have taken the time to mark them as interesting. But eventually, this aggregate social data will get fed into Google’s core search algorithms.

There will be other examples of Google+ spreading as well.

Imagine how Google+ might tie into YouTube — recommended videos could be based on things you and your friends have shared, and you might be able to embed or share videos directly on your Google+ page without ever leaving YouTube. Or how businesses might be able to tie business profiles (once they come out) into their AdWords campaigns.

When Google says that Google+ is just at the beginning today, this deep integration throughout Google is what they’re talking about — not just feature updates like adding games.

