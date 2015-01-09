Google Is Donating $300,000 To Charlie Hebdo

Google is donating €250,000 ($US296,000) to Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French magazine whose offices were attacked by armed gunmen on Wednesday, leaving 12 dead.

The search engine’s donation comes from its “press innovation fund,” the Guardian reports, and is part of a massive outpouring of support for the magazine. French publishers are donating another €250,000, and the remaining staff are promising that next week’s edition will have a print run of 1 million. The normal circulation of Charlie Hebdo is 60,000.

Known for its provocative cartoons, Charlie Hebdo has been the target of extremist attacks before. In 2011 its offices were firebombed after running a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad. In 2012 editor-in-chief Stéphane Charbonnier, who was killed in Wednesday’s attack, told Le Monde that he would rather “die standing than live on my knees.”

Thursday’s attack is understood to have been carried out by religious extremists. Two suspects remain at large, while an 18-year-old has been taken into custody.

Charlie Hebdo writer Patrick Pelloux said in a TV interview that he was determined to continue to publish so his colleagues’ deaths would not be “for nothing… It’s very hard. We are all suffering, with grief, with fear, but we will do it anyway because stupidity will not win.”

Solidarity rallies have been held worldwide condemning the attacks, and the hashtags #JeSuisCharlie has trended on Twitter since the attack in support of the magazine.

