Google Convicted In France Of Copyright Infringement

Google’s book scanning plan hits a another bump, this time in Europe:

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has convicted Google Inc. in a copyright infringement case over online publication of French books.

A judge ruled Friday that the U.S. Internet search giant must pay €300,000 ($430,000) in damages and interest to French publisher La Martiniere.

Google was also ordered to pay €10,000 per day until it removes extracts of the French books from its online database.

Google’s plans to scan millions of books to make them available online has drawn criticism from publishers and libraries in both the United States and Europe.

