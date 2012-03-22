Here's How Google Plans To Fix Google Wallet

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Google is considering sharing revenue with wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T in an effort to get them to adopt Google Wallet technology, reports Bloomberg.Google’s mobile payment system has had trouble gaining traction because few phones have the proper technology installed and several competitors are about to release their own systems.



It also doesn’t help that two key managers have recently left the project.

Sprint will introduce up to 12 new phones this year that can run Wallet, but Google’s retail partners still aren’t seeing the kind of traffic that inspires confidence.

Revenue sharing might be just the thing to turn the ship around, but Chetan Sharma, a wireless industry consultant, is sceptical — he says carriers have no incentive to adopt Google Wallet because they have their own ambitions in the space.

