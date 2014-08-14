Google Is Chasing Apple's Mega Deal With IBM

Google is in talks with HP to make a bigger push for Android in the enterprise.

According to The Information, Google’s Android unit has been discussing a potential partnership deal with HP and others to make Google Now a voice-search tool for company information, such as financial data and product inventory. Basically, it wants to become a Siri-like platform for enterprise customers.

The report said the two companies have been in talks for about a year now, though Google hasn’t shown as much interest in the deal so far. But HP could be a potential partner since it has deep roots in enterprise clients and has been developing a mobile search product nicknamed “Enterprise Siri,” according to the report.

In fact, HP had discussed the “Enterprise Siri” idea with Apple earlier this year, before Apple announced its partnership with IBM last month, the report said. It also said HP at one point pitched the idea of building a Nexus phone for businesses, with advanced encryption features, which was turned down by then-Android head, Andy Rubin.

This would be an interesting move by Google. Apple just signed a mega deal with IBM last month, and is poised to expand its enterprise offerings. Google needs to find a way to boost Android’s presence in the enterprise, which significantly lags behind Apple’s iOS, and partnering with an experienced company like HP could be the right answer.

