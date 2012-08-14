Google Is Buying Travel Company Frommer's

Photo: Screenshot

Google is acquiring travel company Frommer’s for an undisclosed amount, the Wall Street Journal reports.This is an unexpected move from Google, but it fits with its local content. Don’t forget, Google bought Zagat and integrated that content into Google Maps.



Frommer’s has been on the block for a while now. Our guess is that this deal was not very expensive for Google. Update: The NYT says Google paid $23 million for Frommer’s, which isn’t very much.

The Journal says Google hasn’t decided whether or not it will continue to print Frommer’s travel books, or if they’ll be made available entirely online.

Frommer’s was once the biggest brand in travel books. But, Lonely Planet came along and knocked it off its perch. Frommer’s, as a brand, doesn’t have much resonance with younger people. Perhaps Google will change that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.