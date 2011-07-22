Google Is Blasting Business Profiles From Google+

A couple weeks ago, Google told businesses that it was building a special version of Google+ for them, and NOT to sign up with a regular Google+ profile.



Google also told businesses to get in touch if they wanted to start testing the version of Google+ for businesses now.

Now, Google gone a step further and started cutting profile pages that businesses set up on Google+ when it launched. Google+ pages for SearchEngineLand and Sesame Street have been removed and now point to 404 errors.

And Google has apparently suspended the test program. As manager Christian Oestlein explained on — where else? — Google+ this afternoon:

With so many qualified candidates expressing intense interest in business profiles, we’ve been thinking hard about how to handle this process. Your enthusiasm obligates us to do more to get businesses involved in Google+ in the right way, and we have to do it faster. As a result, we have refocused a few priorities and we expect to have an initial version of businesses profiles up and running for EVERYONE in the next few months. There may be a tiny handful business profiles that will remain in the meantime solely for the purpose of testing how businesses interact with consumers.

As Danny Sullivan of SearchEngineLand points out, the entire process has been haphazard — Google has allowed businesses to create Google Profiles for a long time, but it didn’t think how those Profiles would tie into Google+, and now it has to kill those Profiles while it figures out the business version of Google+.

But that’s what “limited field tests” are for, right?

In the meantime, if you’re a business and you want to get your own Google+ account, WAIT.

