Google is beating Microsoft and Apple in the school PC market

Business Insider Google’s own Chromebook Pixel laptop.

Google is dominating the U.S. school PC market, representing over half of all devices used in classrooms, according to CNBC.

The company’s Chromebook computers, which run a version of the Chrome web browser, are popular in schools for their simplicity and cheap price.

Google saw its share increase from 1% in 2012 to 53% in 2015, according to the data. Microsoft dropped from 43% to 24% while Apple, which makes the iPad, dropped to 24% from 52%.

The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that Google was looking to roll its Chrome OS, which powers all Chromebooks, into Android, the mobile operating system, into one. Google denied the report, and it’s easy to see why.

Business Insider spoke to industry analysts who see Chromebooks as a key part of Google’s plan going forward. “Android still hasn’t really gained the trust of education buyers,” said Linn Huang, an analyst for IDC. Chrome OS has, however.

Chromebooks accounted for 4.4 million of the 8.9 million devices sold to schools. CNBC points out that this means that 30,000 new Chromebooks are activated everyday in U.S. schools.

More than 50 million students use Google’s Apps for Education services to submit homework, write essays, and more, according to CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.