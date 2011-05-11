Finally, Google Is Battling Android Fragmentation

Google announced at Google I/O today that it will be partnering with device manufacturers and carriers like HTC, Verizon, Samsung, Sprint, Motorola, AT&T—well, all the big guys–in order to try and guarantee better and more frequent updates for Android devices.



Why the big statement?

Android 2.3 Gingerbread has been out since December, but it’s still not available to download on most Android handsets today.

This is a huge problem, and developers are complaining every day about it, saying that Android software fragmentation is killing app sales in the Android Market.

56% of Android developers say that fragmentation is a huge problem.

Google is promising updates to Android devices for the first 18 months after they’re launched, but isn’t this the way it should’ve always been?

Don’t Miss: All The Details About Android’s Forthcoming Ice Cream Sandwich Update

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.