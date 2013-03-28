For The First Time Ever, We're Seeing A Story Get Crazy Traffic From Google+

There are signs of life at Google’s social network, Google+.



For the first time we can remember, we’re getting noticeable inbound traffic from the site.

Walter Hickey’s fantastic presentation on the most controversial facts in maths has gotten more traffic from Google+ than Facebook or LinkedIn.

Hilariously though, the story getting traffic from Google+ confirms all the pre-existing stereotypes about the site.

Google’s social network has been accused of being an empty place only filled by Google employees, who are generally believed to be geeky and maths oriented. It’s amusing that a story on maths is popular with that crowd.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.