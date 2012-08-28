Google Is Advertising The Nexus 7 Tablet On Google.com Today

Google is notorious for being anti-ad on its home page.



Except when it wants to push one of its own products, of course.

Today, there’s an ad for its $199 Nexus 7 tablet on google.com. (In the past, Google has promoted its Chrome web browser and Nexus One phone on google.com).

As Apple continues to leak out information on its forthcoming miniature version of the iPad, Google is likely feeling the pressure to sell as many Nexus 7s as possible. (The original iPad Mini leak came a week after Google announced the Nexus 7. Great timing!)

Now check out our review of the Nexus 7. We think it’s really good >

Photo: Google.com





