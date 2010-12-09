Google Is Activating 300,000 Android Phones A Day -- Tough Luck, Doubters

Nope, Google’s Android phone activation rate hasn’t dropped or plateaued — it’s still accelerating.



Google Android boss Andy Rubin just tweeted that Google is activating 300,000 Android phones per day.

That’s up from 250,000 in October. And it’s darned impressive.

By the way, Rubin was ranked #3 on our first-ever Silicon Valley 100 list. Click here to flip through the rankings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.