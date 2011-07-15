9 Out Of 10 Google+ Users Are Male

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Ok, 8.68 users out of 10 are male, but that’s still a lot of men on the two-week-old social network taking the world by storm.This number is according to Google’s Social Statistics web page, which also keeps track of the most popular Google+ users.



People have been reporting the surprising ratio for a week or so now, but Google just confirmed that 10 million people have joined Google+, which sheds a bit of new light on the topic.

You can find the male/female ratio by scrolling down the right side of the page.

