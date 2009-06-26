Google Is A "Digital Vampire," Says WSJ Publisher

Dow Jones CEO Les Hinton told a conference crowd Google is a “digital vampire” this week.



Crain’s reports:

“There is a charitable view of the history of Google,” said Mr. Hinton, who is also publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “[It] didn’t actually begin life in a cave as a digital vampire per se. The charitable view of Google is that the news business itself fed Google’s taste for this kind of blood.”

By offering its content free on the Web, the newspaper industry “gave Google’s fangs a great place to bite,” he continued. “We will never know what might have happened had newspapers taken a different approach.”

What a bunch of baloney. Les knows how valuable Google traffic is, or else the Wall Street Journal, which actually has a paywall, wouldn’t allow Google searchers onto their site for free.

And if the rest of these newspaper people hate Google so much, they should just go and add some robots.txt to block it and see who comes out ahead then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.