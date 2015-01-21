Here Are The First Leaked Images Of Google's New IPhone Calendar App

Since launching a new calendar app for Android, Google has been hard at work on the iPhone version.

This will be Google’s first Calendar app for iPhone, and now we know what it will look like thanks to some leaked screenshots obtained by The Next Web.

Like the Android version, the iOS calendar app appears to feature Google’s new “Material Design” design language, which heavily emphasises layering. If the app follows the same functionality of the Android version, it will also be able to pull appointment details on flights, reservations, and concerts directly from your Gmail’s inbox.

It also looks like Google will integrate map information and photos into the calendar app, but we’ll still have to wait for a full list of features after Google’s official announcement.

You can check out some more screenshots over at The Next Web, or you can get a feel for what to expect by watching Google’s video on Calendar for Android below.

