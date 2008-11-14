Google iPhone App Gets Voice Recognition

Both Yahoo, Microsoft and even Google — with its 1-800-GOOG411 — already offer voice recognition for mobile search queries, but the New York Times is fascinated with a new voice recognition feature for Google’s iPhone app, which will be made available today. Just listen to Times writer John Markoff gush:



Pushing ahead in the decades-long effort to get computers to understand human speech, Google researchers have added sophisticated voice recognition technology to the company’s search software for the Apple iPhone. The ability to recognise just about any phrase from any person has long been the supreme goal of artificial intelligence researchers looking for ways to make man-machine interactions more natural. Systems that can do this have recently started making their way into commercial products.

So anyway, now you don’t have to use your thumbs when you’re looking for late night pizza tonight.

