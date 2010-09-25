Google Extends Its Search Deal With Apple

Google “recently extended” its search deal with Apple, CEO Eric Schmidt tells Charlie Rose in BusinessWeek.



Looks like all the speculation about Bing becoming the default search engine on iOS devices was for naught.

Schmidt provides zero detail on the deal. He only mentions it in passing after Rose asks about Google’s relationship with Apple:

You no longer serve on the Apple board. It is said Steve Jobs got very upset with you, his friend. I didn’t go into the search business, he said. Why are you going into the phone business?

Apple is a company we both partner and compete with. We do a search deal with them, recently extended, and we’re doing all sorts of things in maps and things like that. So the sum of all this is that two large corporations, both of which are important, both of which I care a lot about, will [remain] pretty close. But Android was around earlier than iPhone.

