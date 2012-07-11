SCREENSHOTS: Google+ Comes To The iPad

Photo: Screenshot
Google’s social network has been newly optimised for the iPad. It’s available right here for free in iTunes.Now you can share links and pictures, add friends to circles, and video chat with people in a newly-redesigned iOS interface through the Google+ app.
Instant Upload is a feature similar to Apple's Photo Stream, syncing every photo you take over the Internet in the background. We decided to turn it off
You're presented with a list of people you might know so you can add them to Circles. Let's add Ellis to a Circle
And you can start a hang out, of course. Let's see if we can video chat with Tools Editor Steve Kovach
