10 Ways Google Can Build A Better iPad

This Innovation Series post is brought to you by Lexus

Google’s Android software is coming to tablet computers in the near future, but unless Google and its hardware partners do something to differentiate it from the iPad, these tablets will flop.



That would be bad for software developers seeking an alternative to Apple’s draconian rules, wireless carriers looking for leverage with Steve Jobs, and consumers seeking cheaper gadgets.

It would also be bad for Apple, as competition keeps it lean and mean.

So yes, it’s really important that Google doesn’t mess this one up.

Make it a truly independent computer When you pull an iPad out of the box, it asks you to connect it to a laptop or desktop computer. It's a weird little hiccup in the iPad's life, since it mostly exists as an independent computer. The Google tablet should be opened out of the box and ready to go. No need to have it connect with a traditional computer. No need to have a traditional computer in your life. Take advantage of all the Google apps To make the Google tablet a truly independent computer, and superior to iPad, Google should polish its full suite of web based applications from Google Docs to Picasa. If it can offer a better, cheaper, more easily shared suite of applications based heavily on cloud computing, it would have an advantage over iPad. Build a better browser The browser is key to tablet computing. Safari is a pretty good browser, but it doesn't do tabbed browsing like we've grown to love on the desktop. There are third party browsers offering tabbed browsing for the iPad, but we wish Safari had tabs. There are other things Google can do like produce a faster, more robust browser. The better the browser, the better the Google tablet will be. Make a better file management system We like the file organisation on the desktop we've grown accustomed to. There's an advantage to Apple's app focused file organisation -- music in iTunes, PDFs and Books in iBooks, photos in Photos, etc. However, we'd still like to see a slightly better file management system built into Google's software so we can manage documents more easily. There are some good third party apps for iPad. We hope Google steals the best ideas and makes them standard. Add a camera in the back. We rarely want to take photos with the iPad, but on the rare occasion we do, we want the option. Further, if Google offers a camera to users, it just sounds like a nice feature. This will help Google for marketing purposes. Add a camera to the front Every Mac laptop has a front facing camera built into it. Pretty soon, every iPhone will have a front facing camera. Yet, the iPad doesn't have a front facing camera. Throw a front facing camera on the Google tablet, and it's a major advantage. You can do video chats and all sorts of nifty things. Make it lighter This is a tough request. We assume the bulk of the iPad's weight comes from the giant battery pack it sports. We don't want to have worse battery life in a tablet. So, Google (or it's hardware partner) has its work cut out here. But, one of the first things people note when picking up an iPad is its weight, which is more than what would be expected. Holding the iPad for long periods of time can be uncomfortable due its weight. Full support for Adobe Flash Flash might be a dying technology, as Steve Jobs likes to say, but it's very much alive today. And we've run in to numerous websites that run flash -- Nike's Golf page was the last one we couldn't use on the iPad. There's restaurants pages and there's small videos, as well. If Google can solve this problem, it has a major advantage over Apple. Make the screen less glossy We get a harsh glare on the iPad making it hard to read some web pages and use some apps. The Google tablet should have a 'matte' screen option. Offer it for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Apple's biggest Achilles heel in the mobile world is AT&T. The easiest, most obvious move to counter the 3G iPad is for Google to offer it on Verizon. And while it's at it, offer it with other carriers. Maybe they can subsidise the tablet to make it cheaper than the iPad. BONUS: Make it more powerful, with a sharper screen, and cost less In addition to the previously mentioned things, Google should try to get the price under $500 for the cheapest tablet. It should have more powerful processor and more RAM. And the screen should be even sharper. These aren't really features Google can control, but it should pressure its partners to deliver. In conclusion, Google has its work cut out for it When we first thought of this idea, we assumed it would be much easier to assemble a list of problems with the iPad. Remember when the iPad was introduced and people thought it was a boring, incomplete product? After using it habitually for months now, it's harder to think of missing features. If Google's tablet is going to compete it has an uphill climb ahead of it. It really comes down to making better software. If you don't wait for a Google tablet, and buy iPad... The First 10 iPad Apps You Must Download >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.