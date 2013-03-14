Google's Big Annual Developers Conference Sold Out In Less Than An Hour

Sergey Brin at Google I/O last year.

Photo: Business Insider

Google I/O, the annual developers conference where Google typically announces new products, sold out in less than an hour.Registration is now closed.



The conference is where developers go to learn what Google is up to and attend sessions to get the most out of Google’s platforms like Android and Chrome. Tickets cost $900 and there were several thousand available.

We’ve seen some rumblings on Twitter that people were having difficulty getting their tickets. Google required developers to have a Google+ and Google Wallet account to purchase, which may have slowed things down.

Two people on Google+ have told us they had problems registering. One developer said it took him six tries to get a ticket. Another said it took 50 minutes.

We’ll wait for official word from Google to see precisely how long it took for the event to sell out and if there were truly any problems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.