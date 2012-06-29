INSIDE I/O: Here's What Google's Developer Paradise Looks Like

Owen Thomas
Google I/O 2012

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

San Francisco’s Moscone centre is ground zero for big tech announcements. Apple had its annual conference for developers just last week; now it’s Google’s turn.The events have decidedly different vibes. Apple is locked down and hush-hush; Google is friendlier to the press and more open in general. But both share something in common: mobs of developers hankering to get an edge, learn something new, and walk away with some great free stuff.

The main stage for the keynote was insane. Check the Googley lighting in primary colours.

Google cofounder Sergey Brin was the surprise star of the show.

That's Business Insider's own Matt Rosoff and Steve Kovach hard at work liveblogging.

CNET columnist Ben Parr got excited.

There was a ton of media present. Google+ evangelist Louis grey (centre) chatted up VentureBeat's Jolie O'Dell and Drew Olanoff from The Next Web.

A serious Android fan from the Google Developers Group gave an interview.

The show floor was packed after the keynote.

A giant statue of the Nexus Q media player, introduced at I/O, dominated the floor.

In case developers got bored, there were Lego bricks.

And if they got hungry, tons of sugary snacks.

Technical help was available.

Willow Garage lets you develop Android apps to control this robot.

Android chairs embraced the weary.

You could go hands-on with the new Nexus 7 tablet.

CNET's Rafe Needleman did a standup segment.

This area was more about Web services like YouTube, Google Drive, and Chrome.

Here's the area for the Chrome Web browser. The latest version of Android includes it.

People aren't sure about Google TV's future after seeing the new Nexus Q media player.

I/O is a great time to make deals. Here's CNET's Parr talking to Google startup scout Don Dodge.

It was a lot to take in.

Now see where all this was invented ...

