INSIDE I/O: Here's What Google's Developer Paradise Looks Like

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
San Francisco’s Moscone centre is ground zero for big tech announcements. Apple had its annual conference for developers just last week; now it’s Google’s turn.The events have decidedly different vibes. Apple is locked down and hush-hush; Google is friendlier to the press and more open in general. But both share something in common: mobs of developers hankering to get an edge, learn something new, and walk away with some great free stuff.
There was a ton of media present. Google+ evangelist Louis grey (centre) chatted up VentureBeat's Jolie O'Dell and Drew Olanoff from The Next Web.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.