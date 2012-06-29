INSIDE I/O: Here's What Google's Developer Paradise Looks Like

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

San Francisco’s Moscone centre is ground zero for big tech announcements. Apple had its annual conference for developers just last week; now it’s Google’s turn.The events have decidedly different vibes. Apple is locked down and hush-hush; Google is friendlier to the press and more open in general. But both share something in common: mobs of developers hankering to get an edge, learn something new, and walk away with some great free stuff.



