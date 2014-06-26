A Bunch Of Protesters Dressed Up As Star Wars Characters And Tried To Ruin Google's Big Day

Sam Colt, Joey Cosco
Google I/O ProtestSam Colt/Business Insider

While Google’s annual I/O developers conference was underway inside San Francisco’s Moscone Center Wednesday morning, a group of protesters gathered outside to voice some big concerns about the company.

Google is a controversial company, especially in the Bay Area. Many in the region are upset that wealthy tech workers are driving up rents in the city, forcing poorer residents to move out.

Strangely enough, the protest was Sar Wars themed. Check out the gallery below to see what happened.

When we arrived at the Moscone Center, all we saw were massive lines.

There were tons of attendees outside.

Google was handing out doughnuts to attendees waiting in line. This girl took one.

Mmmmm. Doughnuts.

This guy was giving out Starbucks coffee from a backpack.

We found protesters dressed up as Star Wars characters.

Boba Fett was handing out stickers.

Protesters gathered on the corner of 4th and Howard Street.

Much of the anger was directed at Jack Halprin, a Google lawyer.

They also draped this banner outside a parking garage.

Protesters claimed Jack Halprin was responsible for evicting San Francisco residents.

Darth Vader began the rally around 10 am.

Some of the protesters were the SEIU, a security workers union based out of San Jose. They were decrying Google's affiliation with SIS, a security contracting firm. Apple also employs SIS contractors. SIS is known for paying low wages that make living in San Francisco virtually impossible.

The local AFL-CIO chapter came out in support of the protesters.

Some people brought instruments, giving the protest a sort of party vibe.

Jane Martin led the protesters' chanting. Martin is a member of POWER, a San Francisco nonprofit organisation that fights for employee rights.

This guy played the tuba.

Some protesters carried around 'evicted' signs in the shape of Google Maps markers.

This girl was a really sad marker.

After the rally, guests were invited to speak.

Organisers passed around a petition.

This man called on Google to stop evicting tenants in the Mission District.

This isn't the first time Google has run into trouble in San Francisco.

Click here to see more photos of San Franciscans protesting Google >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.