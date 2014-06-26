A Bunch Of Protesters Dressed Up As Star Wars Characters And Tried To Ruin Google's Big Day

While Google’s annual I/O developers conference was underway inside San Francisco’s Moscone Center Wednesday morning, a group of protesters gathered outside to voice some big concerns about the company.

Google is a controversial company, especially in the Bay Area. Many in the region are upset that wealthy tech workers are driving up rents in the city, forcing poorer residents to move out.

Strangely enough, the protest was Sar Wars themed. Check out the gallery below to see what happened.

