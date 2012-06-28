Here's The Complete Breakdown Of Everything Google Announced Today

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s I/O developers conference kicked off with a lengthy keynote presentation highlighting several new consumer products. Of note: the new Nexus 7 Android tablet and Nexus Q, an Apple TV-like device that lets you stream audio and video content to your TV.
Oh yeah, we also got some more details on Google Glass, the computerized glasses Google has been secretly working on for a few years now.
Jelly Bean has a new voice-powered, Siri-like feature called Knowledge Graph. It lets you ask questions and returns intelligent answers. Let's see how it works...
Need a sports score? Just ask! Google already knows your favourite teams based on your search history.
Notifications also got a few tweaks, letting you perform more actions from the drop-down notifications menu. For example, you can respond to a Foursquare check in or snooze a calendar alert.
More TV shows and movies! You can now buy stuff instead of just renting. Look at all those content partners!
The Nexus 7 is a 7-inch tablet that runs Android Jelly Bean. It's designed to be a content consumption device, just like the Kindle Fire.
On to the living room! The Nexus Q is an Android-powered computer that hooks up to your TV, letting you stream music, movies, and TV shows from your smartphone, tablet, or the Google Play store.
While at the event, you can have all your photos automatically upload to the Google+ events page. Everyone's photos show up in a nice slideshow.
You can go back to the events page afterwards and see all the photos your friends posted in chronological order.
Brin gave everyone an update on Google Glass. These skydivers put on Google Glass and filmed their jump.
Off they go! Their target is the top of the Moscone centre, where the event was held. Don't worry, they landed safely.
We got a nice breakdown from Google Glass' lead designer. The gadget is super durable, yet light enough to wear all day. It comes in several styles.
Developers can get their hands on a Google Glass prototype early next year. Google is taking pre-orders for U.S.-based I/O attendees this week.
