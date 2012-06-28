Here's The Complete Breakdown Of Everything Google Announced Today

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s I/O developers conference kicked off with a lengthy keynote presentation highlighting several new consumer products. Of note: the new Nexus 7 Android tablet and Nexus Q, an Apple TV-like device that lets you stream audio and video content to your TV.



Oh yeah, we also got some more details on Google Glass, the computerized glasses Google has been secretly working on for a few years now.

