Here's The Complete Breakdown Of Everything Google Announced Today

Steve Kovach
google glass demo design

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s I/O developers conference kicked off with a lengthy keynote presentation highlighting several new consumer products. Of note: the new Nexus 7 Android tablet and Nexus Q, an Apple TV-like device that lets you stream audio and video content to your TV.

Oh yeah, we also got some more details on Google Glass, the computerized glasses Google has been secretly working on for a few years now.

First up is Jelly Bean, the new version of Android launching in July. Let's see what's new...

Jelly Bean has a new voice-powered, Siri-like feature called Knowledge Graph. It lets you ask questions and returns intelligent answers. Let's see how it works...

Knowledge graph pulls up cards like these that give you answers to your questions.

You can also get traffic updates. It'll help you find the fastest route to your destination.

Public Transit can tell you when your next bus or train will arrive.

Places can give you venue news and reviews, kind of like Yelp.

Need a sports score? Just ask! Google already knows your favourite teams based on your search history.

Notifications also got a few tweaks, letting you perform more actions from the drop-down notifications menu. For example, you can respond to a Foursquare check in or snooze a calendar alert.

So what's new in the Google Play store?

More TV shows and movies! You can now buy stuff instead of just renting. Look at all those content partners!

But the big news is the new Nexus 7 tablet. Let's take a closer look...

The Nexus 7 is a 7-inch tablet that runs Android Jelly Bean. It's designed to be a content consumption device, just like the Kindle Fire.

Google Play will now allow you to subscribe to magazines. All the popular titles are there.

Google Currents, the Flipboard-like news reader, got an update that lets you translate text.

The Nexus 7 has some impressive hardware. Here's what it looks like when it runs a 3D game.

You can pre-order the Nexus 7 now for $199. It ships in mid-July.

On to the living room! The Nexus Q is an Android-powered computer that hooks up to your TV, letting you stream music, movies, and TV shows from your smartphone, tablet, or the Google Play store.

Your tablet or smartphone acts as the remote control for Nexus Q.

Nexus Q will cost $299 and ship in mid-July.

Now on to Google+. The social network turns one this week. Congrats! So what's new?

Google+ launches on Android tablets today. The iPad version is coming soon.

Here's what Google+ hangouts look like on the tablet version of the app.

Google+ also added events pages. But it's not just a Facebook Events clone. Here's why...

While at the event, you can have all your photos automatically upload to the Google+ events page. Everyone's photos show up in a nice slideshow.

You can go back to the events page afterwards and see all the photos your friends posted in chronological order.

Wait a second! Why is Sergey Brin on stage?

Brin gave everyone an update on Google Glass. These skydivers put on Google Glass and filmed their jump.

Off they go! Their target is the top of the Moscone centre, where the event was held. Don't worry, they landed safely.

We got a nice breakdown from Google Glass' lead designer. The gadget is super durable, yet light enough to wear all day. It comes in several styles.

Developers can get their hands on a Google Glass prototype early next year. Google is taking pre-orders for U.S.-based I/O attendees this week.

