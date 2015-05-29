Google has a giant Pong machine in the hall where it's about to kick off its big conference

Business Insider is here at Google I/O, Google’s biggest event of the year.

While we waited for the conference to begin, we couldn’t help but notice this giant Pong machine set up in the hall, under guard. It’s called I/O Keynote Pong, and it even has an Atari logo. Weird!

What’s it for? We’ll be sure to let you know. In the meanwhile, feel free to come up with your own theories.

Matt Weinberger Google I/O Keynote Pong

