LIVE: Google Is About To Make Its Most Important Announcements Of The Year

The scene outside Google I/O.

Good morning!

Today is Google’s big day. At 9 a.m. Pacific, it will kick off its annual I/O developers conference with a lengthy keynote presentation from the company’s top executives.

There will be a lot to go over like the company’s wearable computing platform Android Wear, a new smart TV system called Android TV, and possibly some new hardware like a new Nexus tablet.

We’ll be covering all the news as it happens in the live blog below. Set the switch to automatically update or just click here to refresh your browser for the latest.

