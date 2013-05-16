LIVE: Google Is About To Make Its Biggest Announcements Of The Year

Here we go!



Google’s biggest event of the year, Google I/O, is about to kick off with a keynote presentation from the company’s top executives. This is Google’s developers conference where it shows off its latest products and updates to stuff like Android, Chrome, Google+, you name it.

Google executives have downplayed the announcements in recent days, but we’re still expecting to learn a lot more about what’s new with Android, Google Glass, and a new chat product that merges Google Talk, Google Voice, and Google+ Hangouts into one mega-communications tool.

The show starts at 9 a.m. Pacific/Noon Eastern. You can read our live updates in the feed below, or watch Google’s live stream in the embedded YouTube video. Buckle up, because this is going to be a long one. Google says the event will last nearly three hours.

Kevin Smith will be taking photos and Steve Kovach will have the written updates. Enjoy!

