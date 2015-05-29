Live from Google's biggest event of the year

Matt Rosoff Business Insider People were already waiting in the registration line the evening before the show started.

This week, developers from across the world are flocking to San Francisco for Google I/O 2015, Google’s biggest event of the year.

At today’s keynote session, Google Senior VP of Products Sundar Pichai and other top Googlers will reveal the search titan’s roadmap for at least the next year.

Our best guesses for what the presentation will cover include: Android M, the next version of Google’s leading mobile operating system; Google Brillo, a platform to control the so-called Internet of Things; a mystery Bluetooth device; an update on Google’s virtual reality ambitions; a revamped Google Wallet, and more.

