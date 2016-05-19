Tech really is the new rock and roll: Google's big show is in an arena built for the Grateful Dead

Tech really is the new rock and roll.

I first noticed this when people began lining up for new iPhone releases overnight, like we used to do as teenagers for hot concert tickets.

But today makes it official. Google is holding its annual conference for developers, Google I/O, at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Here’s what the stage looks like right now:

Shoreline has an interesting history. It was built in 1985 by the city of Mountain View working with Bay Area rock promoter Bill Graham, and was designed in part as a tribute to the Grateful Dead.

The Dead were known for their rambling hours-long live shows, which audience members often recorded with the permission of the band, and then traded obsessively. Graham was one of the first promoters to help make the Dead famous in the 1960s.

The venue was designed to resemble the Grateful Dead’s “Steal Your Face” logo when seen from above.

Here’s the overhead view from Google Map:

Here’s the logo:

